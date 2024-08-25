FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “The Briar Club,” by Kate Quinn (William, Morrow, & Co.)

5. “The God of The Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

6. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday Books)

8. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday Books)

9. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead Books)

10. “Like Mother, Like Daughter,” by Kimberly McCreight (Knopf Publishing Group)

Paperback

1. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “My Brilliant Friend,” by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions)

3. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “The Housemaid,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

5. “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” by Sara Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

7. “The Housemaid is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

8. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper Perennial)

9. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

2. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “On Call,” by Anthony Fauci (Penguin)

4. “The Art of Power,” by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)

5. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Autocracy, Inc.,” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)

7. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

9. “A Walk in the Park,” by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

10. “The Light Eaters,” by Zoe Schlanger (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

2. “All We Can Save,” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K Wilkinson (One World)

3. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

5. “Sacred Nature,” by Karen Armstrong (Knopf Doubleday)

6. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

7. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J D Vance (Harper)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

10. “The Sisterhood,” by Liza Mundy (Crown)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

