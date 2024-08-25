In this week’s poem, Elizabeth Boquet evokes an early-morning swim in the ocean of water, seaweed and deep interrelation. I love this poem’s perfectly distilled imagery of saltwater immersion, and I love its turn to the richness of life’s matter moving into and through us.

Boquet is the author of “Galoshes” (2020). Naomi Shihab Nye granted her a Geneva Writers’ Literary Prize in 2017, and her poetry has been featured on Billy Collins’ Poetry Broadcast and in over 30 literary journals and anthologies. Raised in Maine and New Hampshire, she now lives in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Morning Dip in Penobscot Bay

By Elizabeth Boquet

I’m treading water.

Seaweed tickles my feet,

sweeps across my toes

as I kick and kick

to remain upright,

but the weeds reach

my ankles and yank.

My head snaps back,

letting saltwater slip

into my dripping lips

as I gasp and gargle

my parents’ ashes

into the sea-cemetery,

wondering who’s in whom.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Morning Dip in Penobscot Bay” copyright 2023 by Elizabeth Boquet, appears by permission of the author.

