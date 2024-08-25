Are you stuck in a hunting rut? Tired of the same old boring routine? Does going to the same destinations and doing the same old thing seem a bit more like drudgery? Well, here’s something for you. Mix it up this year and try something different. Pick out something you’ve never hunted and make it your goal for this season.

If this sounds like a sales pitch, that’s intentional. Sometimes people need a little extra motivation to break out of their comfort zone and try something new and different. The good news is, there’s no additional cost if you already have a hunting license, except perhaps for some specialized gear or assistance. But there’s no obligation to purchase, and in many cases you can get by with what you already have.

Have you ever hunted bears? Relatively speaking, not that many do, which is partly why the population keeps increasing. Despite what you may have heard, it’s not that easy, even when sitting over a pile of stale donuts. Average success rates are less than those for deer hunters, unless you’re on a guided hunt. Even then, it’s only about 20%. Bears are black ghosts of the forest and will try your patience and test your ability to remain still and silent for hours on end, but the end might prove worthwhile.

I was more than a little concerned when the state established a five-bird, either-sex limit on fall turkeys. Hens represent the breeding potential of the population, and removing too many can have significant consequences. My fraught was for naught, mostly because very few people hunt turkeys in the fall; there’s too many other critters to chase. Tactics are a little different than spring hunting, but a free-range bird in the bag might provide more reason to give thanks come November.

It might be a dated reference to summer camps of old, but snipe really do exist and people hunt them. While all of the same family, they bridge the gap of shorebirds between dry-footed woodcock and wet-footed plovers and sandpipers. Treading wet meadows and pastures and jump shooting is the preferred technique, and an ability to track their zig-zag flight is a necessary skill.

Ever been sea duck hunting? I’d venture to guess a lot of casual water fowlers and a fair number of serious ones haven’t. It’s probably like Philadelphians who have never seen the Liberty Bell or New Yorkers who never climbed the Statue of Liberty. They’re right there; you see them every day. There’s a contingent of hardcore locals, but most of the birds are probably shot by nonresident bucket-listers looking for a drake eider to mount. Give it a shot, even if you have to hire a guide. It will probably be much cheaper in the long run when you consider how much you’ll have to spend on gear for something you may never do again; but at least you can say you did it.

Moose hunting is a tough one because you’re limited to what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, sort of. Just because you didn’t draw a permit doesn’t mean you can’t go. It’s often a social undertaking and extra hands are always welcome, particularly when Bullwinkle hits the ground. The experience you gain helping someone else could come in handy when you do finally draw a moose tag.

Make the trek and boldly go where at least you have never gone before. Throw a dart at the hunting regulations book or be selective, but pick new prey to pursue this season. Who knows; you might find a new outdoor obsession.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

Copy the Story Link