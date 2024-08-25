NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh as the New York Yankees routed the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Sunday.

Judge reached 50 home runs in New York’s 131st game. Two years ago when he hit 62 to break Roger Maris’ single-season AL mark, Judge reached 50 in the Yankees’ 129th contest.

After not homering for a fifth straight game Saturday, Judge reached the milestone when he hit an 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber (4-9) and lifted it into the Colorado bullpen beyond the fence in left-center to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with three 50-homer seasons. Ruth, McGwire and Sosa had four 50-homer seasons, while Rodriguez had two with Texas and another for the Yankees in 2007.

PHILLIES 11, ROYALS 3: Kyle Schwarber had two hits and three RBI, and Garrett Stubbs had a career-best four hits to lead Philadelphia to a win at Kansas City.

After Garrett Stubbs opened the third inning with a triple into the right-field corner, Schwarber hit a double to right-center. Alex Bohm’s two-out hit scored Schwarber, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Schwarber added RBI on a bases-loaded grounder in the fourth and a run-scoring single that capped a three-run sixth.

CARDINALS 3, TWINS 2: Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, and St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a win over visiting Minnesota.

Victor Scott II homered for St. Louis, which has won four of five overall.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 1: DJ Herz struck out eight in five sparkling innings, and Washington avoided a three-game sweep in Atlanta.

CJ Abrams had two hits and two RBI for Washington. Jacob Young also had two hits and scored two runs.

Herz allowed one hit – Orlando Arcia’s second-inning single – and walked three. Jacob Barnes (8-2) pitched an inning for the win, and Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 32nd save.

GUARDIANS 4, RANGERS 2: Jhonkensy Noel homered again and Matthew Boyd pitched six effective innings in his first win since last June, helping Cleveland win at home.

Noel hit a solo shot in the second inning against Cody Bradford (4-2), a towering 413-foot drive to center. It was the 12th homer for the 23-year-old rookie since his June 26 debut, matching Russell Branyan for the most by a Cleveland player in his first 41 games.

Boyd (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in his third start after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

BLUE JAYS 8, ANGELS 2: Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk hit two-run homers Kevin Gausman matched a season high by striking out 10, and Toronto won at home to complete a sweep of the seven-game season series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs. He had two hits and was intentionally walked twice.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3: Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, giving Pittsburgh a walk-off win.

Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch from Alexis Díaz (1-4) before Grandal connected for his seventh homer – a drive into the first row above the Clemente Wall in right field. It was Grandal’s fourth career game-ending homer.

TIGERS 9, WHITE SOX 4: Andy Ibáñez homered and had three RBI as Detroit sent host Chicago to its 100th loss.

MARLINS 7, CUBS 2: Connor Norby homered, doubled and singled, and Miami snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Chicago Cubs.

Jesús Sánchez also went deep and Jonah Bride had two hits for the Marlins, who began Sunday with an NL-worst record of 46-83.

NOTES

UMPIRE HURT: Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.

Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff. A medic came onto the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher.

When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate. Second-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt moved to first base.

ROYALS: Kansas City placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain and called up highly regarded prospect Tyler Gentry.

Manager Matt Quatraro described the injury as a minor tweak, leading the club to make the precautionary move prior to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

YANKEES: New York shuffled its bullpen, designating Michael Tonkin for assignment and selecting the contract of Phil Bickford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tonkin was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 appearances since being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on April 26. Tonkin posted a 1.84 ERA in his first 22 appearances with the Yankees but had a 5.74 ERA in his last 17 outings.

The Yankees have seven days to trade, release or send Tonkin outright to the minors.

