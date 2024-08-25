When one visits lovely Bermuda you can’t help but notice the white rooftops of all the houses. They are covered with a zinc-based compound that acts as an antimicrobial agent as rainwater is routed from the roof to the cisterns that nearly every Bermuda house has. It is the source of water for all household uses – from showers to making coffee.

We know that Bermuda is in the eye of Hurricane Ernesto and will take a beating from wind and rain. On the plus side, 6 to 12 inches of rain is also a blessing for every cistern on the island.

Douglas Posson

South Berwick

