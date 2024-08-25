The Aug. 8 article about Third Act Maine protesters at L.L. Bean’s corporate headquarters (“Protesters’ petition calls for L.L. Bean to divest from bank”) highlights the hidden role that banks play in our climate crisis. Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and TD Bank continue to finance new fossil fuel projects. The recent COP28 conference on climate change ended with a statement that we must begin to phase out fossil fuels. Much stronger statements have been made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency. They say that all new fossil fuel projects need to stop now.

Third Act Maine has asked L.L. Bean to, at a minimum, urge Citibank to stop funding new fossil fuel projects for the sake of the climate. Anyone who shops at L.L. Bean knows that their current slogan is “be an outsider.” It will be increasingly hard to be outside if we continue to burn massive amounts of fossil fuels. The profits Citibank makes from L.L. Bean’s business are helping to fund climate chaos. L.L. Bean needs to do the right thing and publicly tell Citibank to stop it now. Isn’t L.L. Bean’s credibility with its customers worth it?

Tom Mikulka

Cape Elizabeth

