In support of Tepler for Senate

I am writing in support of Denise Tepler for Senate representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden. I have known Denise about 30 years through our involvement with Williams-Cone PTO. She represented Topsham as our representative for eight years, most recently as co-chair on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee working to bring down costs on insulin, prostheses, hearing aids and more. She lives her life based on values important to our community and will continue to uphold them as she legislates according to our shared values. Please consider casting you vote for Denise in this important election year.

Ruth Mlotek,

Topsham

Putting country above political party

A Republican golfing buddy of mine, whose opinions and integrity I respect, greeted me this morning with the news that he is now going to cast his vote for Kamala. He had already told me a couple of weeks ago that he wasn’t going to vote for Trump, but that he was not enthusiastic about Harris and was not planning to vote for her. In my view, this signals a much broader sea change taking place among a huge swath of the electorate who are decent and principled people with traditional “conservative” values like hard work, honesty, service, fiscal responsibility, and devotion to family and neighbors. Trump’s bullying, name-calling, lies, mean-spirited dishonesty, cheating, misogyny, narcissism, criminal behavior and totalitarian tendencies appeal a different kind of person, for at this point no decent man or woman could possibly support him unless they have had the wool pulled over their eyes. Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night gave the lie to Trump’s hyperbolic characterizations of her as an extreme liberal who hates America. She is anything but! She is TOUGH, and she LOVES America. And in stark contrast to Trump, she is decent, level-headed, pragmatic, honest and forward-looking. These are qualities that traditional Republicans can respect. When they vote for Harris and Walz, they do not suddenly become liberal Democrats. They prove themselves, instead, to be true patriots, whose love for the Constitution and the rule of law holds greater sway than any loyalty to a party whose presidential candidate does not share their values.

Peter Blachly,

Bath

