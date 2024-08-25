A man died Saturday afternoon after the farm truck he was in crashed off the road in Corinth, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Beans Mill and Exeter roads around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and firefighters found a large farm truck in the woods off Beans Mill Road. The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped between the passenger side of the truck and a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

