LANDOVER, Md. — Drake Maye completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown for New England in the Patriots’ 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night in the preseason finale.

SEASON OPENER WHO: Patriots at Bengals WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. TELEVISION: NBC

Maye, the rookie from North Carolina battling Jacoby Brissett for the starting job, made a good case, while the offensive line made it clear why first-year head coach Jerod Mayo might not want to throw him in right away.

Brissett started the first series and was sacked hard by defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Brissett finished the series, but left after that and the Patriots listed him as having a right shoulder injury.

Maye then finished the first half, throwing an 18-yard scoring pass to Kevin Harris. The Patriots finished the preseason 1-2.

Maye got little help from his offensive line, which was flagged eight times in the first half for false starts, holding or illegal formation. At one point, Maye’s shoe flew off because he was stepped on so hard by left guard Sidy Sow. Brissett’s injury came on a play where two blockers ran into each other.

That could influence Mayo’s decision, particularly given that Washington did not play any of its starters on either side of the ball.

Commanders Coach Dan Quinn was content to run out the clock on the preseason, with quarterback Jayden Daniels among the 34 players sitting out Sunday.

Receiver Martavis Bryant caught a touchdown pass with 3:06 left to seal the victory for the Commanders (1-2).

D-line intrigue

The Commanders will have tough decisions to make at defensive tackle, particularly after a pair of strong performances against the Patriots.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne will be the starters, and rookie Johnny Newton is assured of a spot. On Sunday night, Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway both made strong final statements in the push to make the 53-man roster when it is announced on Tuesday.

Getting their kicks

New England kicker Joey Slye returned to Washington, where he played last year, and was allowed to try a 64-yard field goal just before halftime. The kick fell short, and a 60-yarder at the end of the game was wide left.

Sunday marked the first preseason action for Washington kicker Cade York, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland earlier in the week. York was 2 for 2, from 34 and 33 yards.

