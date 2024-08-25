Craig Slaunwhite from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Kyle Reid from Fort McMurray, Alberta, traveled further than most drivers to this week’s Oxford 250 race at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Both Canadians earned spots in the feature race, but Slaunwhite’s race ended when smoke came out of his engine on the 87th lap.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Copy the Story Link