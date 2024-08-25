Ryan Robbins from Dixfield got caught in a qualifying heat collision, crunching the front bumper on his car early in the day Sunday at the Oxford 250. Robbins’ pit crew worked quickly to tape the car back together, with the intention of getting Robbins back on the track as quickly as possible. Robbins shared more about the crash and the need for timely repairs.
Meanwhile, Auburn’s Travis Stearns lost an entire motor in the pre-race practice Sunday around 11 a.m., after it blew up on track during practice. Stearns had an extra motor in his trailer and his pit crew was able to re-install in quicker than usual.
