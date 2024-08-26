You don’t have to go to New York City to take a bite out of the big apple.

Just drive to your local Maine orchard starting Labor Day weekend and pick yourself a nice one. They are easy to find and probably not far from you, with more than 80 around the state.

This year, the warm spring and summer have helped jumpstart the season, with many growers saying their apples came about a week early this year. Some orchards were open for picking in August with a couple early varieties, and many expect to have several more kinds of apples red and ready by Labor Day weekend.

But it’s not just the lure of delicious Maine apples that brings folks out for apple picking. It’s a quintessential Maine fall activity, where you can walk on acres of unspoiled farmland and orchards on a sunny day as the temperatures cool.

And as apple picking has grown in popularity, so many orchards offer much more than apples, including wagon rides, corn or hay bale mazes, apple cider doughnuts, and a huge variety of other baked goods. Some have farm animals, vegetables and other fruits for sale, live music, beer and wine bars, or kids’ activities.

While many orchards are already open, and more will be open after Labor Day, a great time to visit one is Maine Apple Sunday. The 23rd annual event will be held on Sept. 15, with orchards from Wells to Caribou offering special activities and free samples. You can find a list of orchards all around the state to visit, with website links and phone numbers, as well as information on Maine Apple Sunday, at maineapples.org.

Below is a sampling of some of the orchards open this year and what they offer. Take your pick.

LIBBY & SONS U-PICKS, LIMERICK

This family orchard opened in mid-August and will have a half dozen or so varieties ready for picking in early September, along with blueberries and some peaches. Not only have the apples come in a little earlier this year, but they seem to be bigger, says Aaron Libby.

Besides apple picking, the orchard offers treats like fruit slushies and apple cider doughnuts (and doughnuts in many other flavors, too), kettle corn, caramel apples, and beer and wine at the Orchard Bar, in a converted shipping container. There are also kids’ activities, live music from local performers daily, and food trucks on the weekends.

THE APPLE FARM, FAIRFIELD

One unique attraction at this orchard, between Waterville and Skowhegan, is a two-acre field of 8- to 10-foot-high sunflowers. Often photographers come with their clients to take photos in the field, says Marylin Meyerhans, one of the owners. It’s also a place for people on apple picking outings to wander about and take in the scenery. It opened in August with a few early apples and has about 60 varieties growing. The farm offers wagon rides, a play area, picnic tables and cider doughnuts.

MCDOUGAL ORCHARDS, SPRINGVALE

One of the big attractions here is Captain Jack’s Donut Shack, featuring apple cider doughnuts plus the occasional chocolate, pumpkin and blueberry variety. The orchard is open rain or shine for picking, with some 43 varieties on the property, as well as a fall raspberry crop. There will be a tall grass maze, cider slushies, and wagon rides on the weekends.

RICKER HILL ORCHARDS, TURNER

This hilltop orchard north of Lewiston offers some spectacular views. It makes and sells cider doughnuts, sodas and hard cider. There’s a massive play area with a corn maze, a bounce house, tractors to climb, a hay maze and disc golf. Starting Sept. 7, there will be food trucks and entertainment on weekends, including the Miclon Kid Show and Mr. Drew and His Animals Too.

SPILLER FARM, WELLS

Though this property has been a farm since the 1700s, co-owner Bill Spiller says his family has “only” owned it since 1967. Besides apples, there are pick-your-own blueberries. And you can get a whole truckload of other fresh produce there, including carrots, beets, corn, melons and zucchini. Plus, there are goats and cattle to visit. On wagon rides, Spiller takes people around the farm and talks about its history, as well as efforts to conserve water and resources while farming today.

BOOTHBY’S ORCHARD, LIVERMORE

Pick-your-own starts Sept. 5, and there are wagon rides on Sundays. The farm also raises Hereford beef and a vineyard, with a winery. So during apple-picking season, there are wine tastings, with cheese. There’s also corn hole and other games to play.

