Kennebunk Savings has elected five new members to its board of directors. The new directors, according to an Aug. 25 news release, “represent diverse professional experiences combined with local ties and involvement in our communities, all of which will help to guide future growth and ensure a continued commitment to our customers, communities and employees.”

“We are incredibly pleased to have been able to once again reach out and identify members of our local communities to join us as directors,” said Kennebunk Savings CEO Bradford C. Paige, in an email. “The strengths they are bringing to the boardroom will complement the skills and passions of our existing directors and management team, ensuring that the bank’s rich 153-year history is protected and advanced.”

According to the news release, John Bosen will lend his extensive legal expertise. Bosen recently joined Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as a partner after having founded and operated Bosen & Associates in Portsmouth since 2004. Bosen specializes in real estate, commercial lending, zoning and land use, and business law. He is also recognized for his community service, including his current role on the board of the St. Nicholas Foundation.

Michael “Wes” Macleod-Ball brings a rich background in law and advocacy. A founding member of Bergen & Parkinson in Kennebunk, Macleod-Ball transitioned for several years to serve in positions at the American Civil Liberties Union. He has returned to Bergen & Parkinson where he is now Of Counsel providing strategic management and policy guidance to businesses, developers, and not-for-profit organizations. He also teaches administrative law and critical reasoning at the University of Mississippi as an adjunct professor.

Nichole Raftopoulos, the CEO and founder of Nvest Financial, joins the board with a focus on financial planning and client education. With a master of science degree in financial planning and several professional designations, Raftopoulos’ expertise is pivotal in addressing the comprehensive financial needs of her clients. She also shares the leadership of the marketing arm of her firm and leads its philanthropic work through the nonprofit, Operation Love… from home.

Richard “Rick” Simonds, Jr. adds over 25 years of extensive experience in technology and cybersecurity to the board. Simonds’ career included 15 years at Sage Data Security culminating in the role of president and COO and his most recent role as vice president and general manager at Tyler Technologies. His focus on data protection was a consistent theme throughout his professional career.

Kathleen Torpey Chase is the owner and president of TLAdvisory, providing consulting services for startup businesses and supporting strategic planning, merger and acquisition, and divesture activities. Torpey Chase brings over three decades of finance industry experience including executive roles at Artel, EnviroLogix, and IDEXX Laboratories. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor of science degree from Manhattan College. Torpey Chase is also dedicated to community service, actively participating on the board of the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire and the Manhattan College Mentor Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished professionals to our board of directors,” said Kennebunk Savings’ board chair, Lori Howell in the email. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive our mission and expand our impact. I look forward to working with them.”

