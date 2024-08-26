A motor vehicle crash shut down lanes on both sides of Interstate 95 for about an hour Monday morning.

The Maine Turnpike Authority issued an alert about the crash, which happened southbound near mile 14 in Ogunquit, around 8:15 a.m. Various lane closures on both sides of the interstate between Exit 7 in York and Exit 19 in Wells slowed and stopped traffic.

As of 9:15 a.m., all lanes were reopened but southbound drivers should still expect delays, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. There were minor injuries, according to a Maine State Police spokesperson, who said more details would be released soon.

This story will be updated.

