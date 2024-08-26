Central Maine Power is pushing back against critics who say a proposed change in corporate ownership would conceal financial records from public view, making Maine’s largest utility an opaque business.

Iberdrola, the Spanish energy giant that owns 81.6% of CMP’s parent company, Connecticut-based Avangrid Inc., says it will pay $2.5 billion to shareholders for the remaining 18.4%. As part of the deal, Avangrid, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, would become a privately held company and no longer be required to file financial and other operational details with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The deal has brought into public view issues of utility control, changes in ownership, and shifts in how corporations seek financing to upgrade electricity grids, transmission systems and natural gas networks.

Maine’s public advocate, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Our Power, an advocacy group critical of CMP and investor-owned utilities generally, focused on the potential loss of public filings while urging the state Public Utilities Commission to closely examine the purchase. CMP has requested a waiver of state law calling for a review of the deal.

“The reorganization will reduce transparency, obfuscate information that is currently available to the public and regulators and make it harder to know how the interests of Maine ratepayers may or may not get taken into account by a vast $80 billion foreign corporate parent,” the NRCM said in its filing with Maine regulators.

“Iberdrola does not seek to increase its ownership interest in Avangrid merely as a passive investment but to consolidate its control over the company so that it has unfettered ability to pursue investment opportunities,” the Office of the Public Advocate told the PUC.

Advertisement

CMP told the PUC Aug. 19 that ending Avangrid’s reporting requirements to the SEC will not restrict access by regulators to its financial records or those of Iberdrola and Avangrid. As a result, the PUC does not have grounds to deny the utility’s request to waive review of the deal, CMP said.

The Augusta-based utility says the deal would have no impact on the electricity supplier’s roughly 636,000 Maine customers and will not result in a change in control but will instead modestly increase Iberdrola’s ownership share of Avangrid. Maine regulators authorized Iberdrola’s indirect ownership of CMP and Maine Natural Gas when Iberdrola acquired Energy East Corp., Avangrid’s predecessor, in 2008, CMP said.

Filing financial details with the SEC was not a condition of Iberdrola’s ownership of Avangrid, CMP said, and Iberdrola has provided detailed financial information to the PUC since 2008.

Related Spanish energy giant Iberdrola seeks full control of CMP parent

As a result of Iberdrola’s 2008 acquisition of Energy East – a publicly traded company – Iberdrola USA became a privately held company, with no obligation to submit SEC filings, CMP said. However, the deal did not limit the PUC’s access to the records of CMP, Maine Natural Gas, Iberdrola or Avangrid, CMP said.

Iberdrola USA and UIL Holdings Co. merged in 2016, creating Avangrid, which became a publicly traded company.

Iberdrola said in March when it announced its intention to buy the remainder of Avangrid that it wants to grow and increase its exposure through Avangrid’s network of electricity and gas utilities in the United States. Avangrid owns eight electric and natural gas utilities in New England and New York with a rate base of $11.7 billion and 3.3 million customers.

Advertisement

Ignacio Estella, a senior vice president at CMP, said at a PUC meeting in July that Iberdrola’s acquisition of the remaining shares will “support tolerance for volatility in the company’s businesses.” He also pointed regulators to Avangrid’s proxy statement that said becoming privately held will provide “greater operational flexibility” and relieve it of public reporting requirements.

“The need for the management of the company to be responsive to the concerns of, and to engage in, an ongoing dialogue with unaffiliated shareholders, can at times distract management’s time and attention from the effective operation and improvement of the business,” Avangrid said.

Kimberly Harriman, CMP’s senior vice president for state government affairs and corporate communications, told regulators last month that the utility must raise capital to pay for increasingly frequent and destructive storms and “also think smarter on the investments that we need to make going forward” to minimize the impact of climate change.

“Having the ability to access Iberdrola and the capital markets with that strength behind it, it’s not just about today,” Harriman said. “It’s going to be about the next five and 10 years that we’re going to have to make investments in the system.”

Copy the Story Link