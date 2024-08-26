The Cumberland Planning Board unanimously approved two developments proposed for West Cumberland at its Aug. 20 meeting: a Rusty Lantern convenience store, gas station and bank drive-through, and 72 three-bedroom condominiums at the intersection of Blackstrap Road and Upper Methodist Road.

The condominium developer, David Chase, and the town are negotiating an affordability agreement. Currently, the plan is to have half of the 72 units sold to households making up to 120% of the area’s median income, said Town Manager Matt Sturgis at the Planning Board meeting. For a family of three, 120% of the area’s median income is $137,700, according to the city.

Chase could increase the limit to 140% if they aren’t able to sell the units within a certain period of time, said Sturgis.

He has owned the site, which is currently a gravel pit, since 2009. Sixty-two percent of the 40-acre lot would remain open space for condominium residents. Only the market-rate homes would have garages, but all would have basements.

The Mineral Springs Subdivision condos would be served by public water and each would have individual subsurface waste disposal systems.

Three people at the August board meeting said they were concerned about pollution, including one person – Clayton Copp – who said he was worried about the potential threat of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” linked to cancer and liver damage, among other illnesses.

Representatives from Sevee & Maher Engineers said multiple pollution mitigation measures would be in place, including the placement of gravel wetlands and the option for some residents to test their water at the expense of the developer.

The Rusty Lantern convenience store, gas station and bank drive-through will be located at 181 Gray Road in West Cumberland, at the intersection of a proposed roundabout that is awaiting federal funding. The roundabout has been touted by town leaders as a way to potentially aid economic development in the area.

Jim Howard, the president of Cumberland Real Estate Holdings – the applicant – said they’re working on finding a bank client.

“Usually what happens is, once we get the project approved and the store is done,” he said, “everyone starts paying more attention.” Howard develops stores that are operated by Rusty Lantern Market.

The development is projected to cost $6.6 million, Town Planner Bridget Perry said. During the public comment period, Sturgis said he was excited at the prospect of $6.6 million in that area of town, and that when he visited other Rusty Lantern locations employees said positive things about working there.

Bruce Sherwin, who has previously spoken against this project, said the proposal is “too big and too much for our rural community.” He also reiterated concerns that the project would cause nearby businesses to suffer.

Others spoke in favor of the project. Tammy Merrill said that she has been impressed when visiting other Rusty Lantern locations and is supportive of the fact that the market will be open 24 hours a day, which has been a point of opposition toward the project. Resident Rorie Lee said she was glad there would be a business nearby that has a generator, meaning she and others could get a cup of coffee or some food if there was a power outage.

