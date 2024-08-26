Emma Hughes, who lives in Brunswick, runs an Instagram account called The Maine Nanny, where she shares her positive outlook on life through moments she witnesses – including one that recently went viral.

FOLLOW THIS Account: The Maine Nanny Platform: Instagram Followers: 23,900

Hughes was the cameraperson behind the clip of concertgoers helping a fellow fan search for a lost earring after a Lake Street Dive show in Portland. The video garnered millions of views and was featured on the “Today” show.

She’s also shared mini travelogues from places like Bermuda, which she visited in her role as a nanny. (Hughes also works as a newborn care specialist and postpartum doula.) Other posts are humorous takes on topics like dating apps and videos of her taking part in activities like picking blueberries in Maine.

The common thread running throughout all the video clips and photographs on The Maine Nanny page is one of positivity.

