The 16th annual Herb Noble Memorial Motorcycle Ride is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel.

The ride benefits Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. The cost is $25 per person with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Registration includes a ride T-shirt.

The ride, according to a press release, leaves the saloon at 10 a.m., making a scenic trip through back roads with a pit stop or two before returning to Bentley’s in the early afternoon for a post-ride gathering, 50/50 raffle, guest speakers, live music, and dancing.

Participants do no need to have a motorcycle or ride a motorcycle to participate. Those interested are encouraged to stop by the registration tabl

e before the ride to donate or purchase T-shirts, see the riders off and/or attend the post-ride gathering that is open to the public.

For more information or to donate or sponsor, contact Bob Noble at 207-985-8966 or visit the Herb Noble Memorial Ride Facebook page.

