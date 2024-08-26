The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is hosting two gatherings to close out the summer season and support the work of the land trust across the estuary.

KELT will kick off Labor Day weekend Friday, Aug. 30, at Sasanoa Brewing Company and Tarbox Farm on Westport Island for a happy hour and beer tasting. With each $25 ticket comes a four-beer tasting flight of Sasanoa Brewery’s rustic coastal beers and a sampling of nibbles. KELT staff and board members will be at the event to talk about the land trust’s vision to actively conserve the wild beauty of Westport and the Kennebec Estuary region. This event is from 4-6 p.m. and is kid- and dog-friendly. Visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/2024-sasanoa-tasting for more information and for tickets.

Join KELT to tour the facilities of a modern aquaculture farm, Eros Oysters, along the shores of coastal Georgetown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Eros specializes in farming Atlantic oysters in the cold, salty and rich waters of Robinhood Cove. Get the inside glimpse of how these bivalves grow from a seed to shucking size. Each $45 ticket comes with a tasting of four oysters and a 90-minute farm tour on the cove. KELT’s team will share how the land trust’s conservation and restoration programs support the dynamic natural systems producing the oysters. Visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/eros-oysters for more information and for tickets.

