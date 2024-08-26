As a regular visitor and member to the Portland Museum of Art, there is a rhythm and routine to my adventures. First, check out the new exhibit, this time Jeremy Frey’s “Woven” exhibition. Next, visit the Rodin sculpture, and the Jamie Wyeth on loan on the third floor. Then wander the treasures of the permanent collection. Then, there’s the eclectic cafe in the lower level for a cup of tea and something sweet. And, while there is something to be said for routine, I am personally looking forward to the expansion into the neighboring property at 142 Free St.

As a seasoned architect and artist, I acknowledge and respect the passion of my colleagues at Greater Portland Landmarks. Their work is well-intended and important. However, unlike buildings that deserve preservation, 142 Free St. lacks historical value or adaptivity with modern-day functionality. The Children’s Museum now has a wonderful new home abundant in purpose. But the PMA has run out of space.

It’s time to grow and the PMA has thoughtfully, respectfully and transparently put forward the well-documented plans to unify the campus. In the spirit of the “highest and best use” of 142 Free Street, I wholeheartedly support the Portland Museum of Art’s vision and urge others to do the same. We should all share enthusiasm for this gift to our unique and vibrant cultural community.

Curt Sachs

Portland

