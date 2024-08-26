I was so glad to read, in the Aug. 16 Portland Press Herald (“Good Theater finds new home at Stevens Square Community Center”), that the Good Theater, formerly located on Munjoy Hill, is planning to move into the old Catherine McAuley High School auditorium on Stevens Avenue, where I taught as an English teacher many years ago.

I love live theater and am a graduate of Emerson College in Boston. Later in life, I stopped going to the Good Theater because the parking was impossible. Hurray for their planned move to Stevens Avenue. The auditorium is large and beautiful and there is plenty of parking! Best wishes on their whole development complex.

Patricia Davidson Reef

Falmouth

