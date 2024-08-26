I was so glad to read, in the Aug. 16 Portland Press Herald (“Good Theater finds new home at Stevens Square Community Center”), that the Good Theater, formerly located on Munjoy Hill, is planning to move into the old Catherine McAuley High School auditorium on Stevens Avenue, where I taught as an English teacher many years ago.
I love live theater and am a graduate of Emerson College in Boston. Later in life, I stopped going to the Good Theater because the parking was impossible. Hurray for their planned move to Stevens Avenue. The auditorium is large and beautiful and there is plenty of parking! Best wishes on their whole development complex.
Patricia Davidson Reef
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.