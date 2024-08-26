Both Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and the singer’s sister, Alison, died over the weekend.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the singer said in a statement shared with the Daily News.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the 55-year-old continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The causes of death for both women were not released.

Carey described her relationship with her mother – a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach – as a mix “of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment” in her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

“It’s never been only black-and-white – it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions,” she wrote.

The Grammy winner was also estranged from Alison, who (along with brother Morgan) sued her for defamation over abuse claims in the 2020 book.

Carey’s father, Alfred Roy Carey, died in 2002.

