Cooper Flagg hasn’t played his first college game yet, but his high-profile marketing career is under way.

Flagg, a freshman with the Duke University men’s basketball team and Newport native, has signed with New Balance, the company said in a release sent out Monday.

Flagg is shown in an advertisement video that the footwear and apparel company posted on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Balance (@newbalance)

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I grew up wearing New Balance, and I appreciate their authentic connection to my community,” Flagg said in the release. “The focus and growth of the brand in basketball and our shared values and history drew me in. From day one, it was clear that this would be a family-like partnership. I’m so excited to join this family and help them grow the category with young athletes.”

The advertisement is based around Flagg’s Maine roots. In the roughly 45-second video, Flagg is shown shooting hoops in a Newport driveway following quick establishing shots of the town, while “Glory Bound” by Roy Williams plays in the background. A paperboy then comes up on a bicycle and delivers Flagg a newspaper, with a headline reading “Cooper Flagg, The Intelligent Choice.”

New Balance is a New England-based company, with headquarters in Boston and a manufacturing facility close to Newport in Skowhegan. Athletes signed with the brand include Shohei Ohtani, Kawhi Leonard and Cameron Brink.

Copy the Story Link