Raymond Kimball

Raymond James Kimball, 84 years, a resident of Arundel, died late Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, 2024, at his residence.

Raymond was born May 22, 1940, in Biddeford, a son of Harold H. and Irene M. (Chapman) Kimball. Raymond served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, from 1963 to 1965. Before and after his military service, he worked at Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District as a foreman until he retired in 1986. After he retired, he worked for the Marriott Corp. on the Maine Turnpike for 14 years, and then for Log On America Cybertours of Kennebunk for eight years.

Ray was an avid photographer and enjoyed NASCAR and going to the family camp at Thomas Pond. He especially treasured spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lorraine (Boulet) Kimball of Arundel; sons, Raymond E. Kimball of South Bend, Indiana, Bryan Kimball and wife Laurie of Kennebunk, Wayne Kimball and wife Jennifer of Arundel and brother Ronald Kimball of Arundel; sister, Sharon Kimball of Wells; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m. at Dutch Elm Golf Course, 5 Brimstone Road, Arundel, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Ray‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

