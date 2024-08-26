As vacationers pour into the state this Labor Day weekend, Mainers may want to plan their errands and outings around the traffic they bring.

The Maine Turnpike Authority expects over 1 million motorists will take to the state’s highways from Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2. Traffic on the Turnpike is on a robust pace this year, with more than 8.4 million vehicle transactions recorded through May — about 1 million more than the same period in 2022.

Turnpike officials anticipate Friday’s heaviest volume will be northbound between 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday’s busiest time is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in both directions, while southbound traffic will likely be highest between noon and 7 p.m. on Monday.

The turnpike authority also notes weather could alter those patterns, such as vacationers heading home early if it’s a rainy Labor Day weekend.

Most roadwork on the Turnpike and I-295 is suspended over Labor Day weekend. However, while workers won’t be present, construction vehicles and barriers will still lead to lanes narrowing on both highways.

The Maine Department of Transportation has projects underway on I-295 in Yarmouth and Falmouth. The turnpike authority advises motorists to drive with caution in construction zones and obey the posted speed limits.

