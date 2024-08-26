An American bald eagle flies low over water in West Bath. James Howe photos

A goose extends its wings and makes a splash in Bath.

Ducklings follow their father to the water’s edge, with the mother brining up the rear, in Bath earlier this month.

A female duck and her ducklings enter a body of water in Bath.

