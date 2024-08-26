U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Memorial Park in Freeport as part of its 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos / U.S. Navy Band

 

 

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
freeport maine, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles