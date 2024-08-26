1. Jeff Taylor
2. Bubba Pollard
3. DJ Shaw
4. Sylas Ripley
5. Austin Teras
6. Joey Doiron
7. Derek Griffith
8. Mike Rowe
9. Gabe Brown
10. Eddie MacDonald
11. Trevor Sanborn
12. Dave Farrington
13. Garrett Lamb
14. Cassius Clark
15. Garrett Hall
16. Brandon Barker
17. Scott McDaniel
18. Rusty Poland
19. Kyle Reid
20. Dillon Moltz
21. Nick Sweet
22. Scott Robbins
23. Scott Moore
24. Nick Cusack
25. Tim Brackett
26. Michael Scorzelli
27. Kyle Salemi
28. Ben Rowe
29. Calvin Rose
30. Mike Hopkins
31. Josh St. Clair
32. Jimmy Renfrew
33. Travis Stearns
34. Dennis Spencer
35. Ryan Kuhn
36. Brandon Varney
37. Kate Re
38. Dominic Curit
39. Johnny Clark
40. Craig Slaunwhite
41. Cory Hall
42. Colby Benjamin
