Hunter Hayes is the final performer of this year’s summer concert series at L.L. Bean.
The country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has many hit songs, including “Wanted,” “Invisible” and “I Want Crazy.”
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park, next to the flagship store in downtown Freeport.
Fans can start putting out chairs on the park’s lawn at 6 a.m. Saturday. Blankets are only allowed on paved areas.
For the complete schedule of L.L. Bean Summer in the Park activities, including the Hunter Hayes concert, head to llbean.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.