Hunter Hayes is the final performer of this year’s summer concert series at L.L. Bean.

The country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has many hit songs, including “Wanted,” “Invisible” and “I Want Crazy.”

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park, next to the flagship store in downtown Freeport.

Fans can start putting out chairs on the park’s lawn at 6 a.m. Saturday. Blankets are only allowed on paved areas.

For the complete schedule of L.L. Bean Summer in the Park activities, including the Hunter Hayes concert, head to llbean.com.