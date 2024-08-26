‘Jeremy Frey: Woven’

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Through Sept. 15. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $20, $18 seniors and students, free on Friday from 4-8 p.m. portlandmuseum.org

There are just a couple weeks left to see Passamaquoddy basketmaker Jeremy Frey’s exhibit. The seventh-generation weaver’s show features more than 50 pieces created over two decades. Some of Frey’s intricate baskets are made with ash, cedar bark, porcupine quills and birchbark.

Goth Babe

7 p.m. Friday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe is the moniker of alternative indie-rocker Griff Washburn. With the recently released full-length album “Lola” and a handful of singles and EPs, Goth Babe has earned a massive fan base over the past few years and has headlined at prestigious venues, including Red Rocks in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. When not on tour, Washburn lives on a sailboat or in an off-grid RV with his dog Lola. The live shows are exuberant showcases of the atmospheric, beats-driven songs that have earned Goth Babe 2.3 million followers on Spotify.

Fete Market

1-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Austin Street Brewery, 115 Fox St., Portland. fetemarket.square.site

Fete Market is a curated pop-up event featuring a few dozen artists and makers, including Babbs Ceramics, The Melting Point Studio, Rouxco Leather and Holly Berry Prints. Great Wave sushi food truck will be parked for the duration of the market and there will be live music. Best of all, this is happening at Austin Street Brewery. Perhaps a pint of Glitter N Grit will pair well with your shopping experience.

The Music of Taylor Swift

7 p.m. Saturday. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $30. citytheater.org

Calling all Swifties! If you missed out on seeing Taylor Swift during her mega Eras tour, there’s another way to enjoy her music. The Listeso String Quartet will be playing a program of Swift songs, giving fans a chance to hear Swift’s music in an entirely new way. The program is stacked with some of Swift’s biggest hits, including “Lavender Haze,” “Cruel Summer” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Bug Light Car Show

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Bug Light Park, South Portland. sp-ce-rotary.org/event/2024-bug-light-car-show

If you’re a car enthusiast, you’ll want to make a plan to attend the mid-week Bug Light Car Show. More than 200 cars of several makes, models and years will be on display, and you can partake in all the car talk you’d like with the owners. Food trucks will be on site to keep your internal motor running.

Copy the Story Link