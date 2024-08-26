In this photo that ran in the Evening Express on Feb. 21, 1957, cars are on display at Jerry Waxman Pedigreed Cars in Portland. One of the largest used car dealerships in the state, it was opened by Waxman in the late 1940s at 248 Forest Ave., which is now beneath the Interstate 295 overpass. You may see similar cars at the Bug Light Car Show in South Portland on Sept. 4. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
