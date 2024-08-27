South Portland’s annual Bug Light Car Show is set to return at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The show routinely features over 250 cars, with around 300 participating last year.

“It’s open to any kind of vehicle,” said Jenna Martyn-Fisher, special events and marketing coordinator for the city’s Parks and Rec Department. “It can be something very old and eclectic, and we also have a lot of newer vehicles – shiny, fancy cars.”

The car show used to be held at the Community Center, Martyn-Fisher said, but its popularity resulted in the move to Bug Light Park. She estimated that roughly 1,000 people attend each year.

“You’ve got hundreds of cars to browse, the Rotary (Club) will also have Bug Light open to do lighthouse tours, and there will be a few food trucks on hand as well,” she said.

Aside from a meal at the food trucks, the event is free for all.

“It’s totally free to the public to attend, it’s free to enter a vehicle,” Martyn-Fisher said. “It’s kind of a low-barrier event for people to get out and see some cars.”

A rain date for the show is scheduled for Sept. 11.

