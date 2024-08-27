I can’t help myself, I have to begin this week’s column with dessert. I haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying a fruit pizza in years, but I was pleasantly surprised by my friend, Sharon, when she showed up at our latest Crafty Chicks soiree with a handsome specimen consisting of a shortbread crust, a sweet creamy layer and a dazzling topping of colorful seasonal delights.

It was tempting to skip the main course and slice that baby up immediately, but I managed to hold off until I had tested all the goodies spread out that afternoon at yet another epic food fest.

You can use whatever fruits suit your fancy and arrange them however you want. Just be sure to pat everything dry as completely as possible. This is a dessert that should be eaten the same day it’s made as it will get soggy over time.

And if you’re having pizza for dessert, why not serve it as part of the main course as well? This is the time of year when you think you just can’t possibly eat one more zucchini, but then along comes a recipe that you must try.

I use a food processor to shred the zucchini but it is satisfying to use a grater if you have the time. What’s most important is to get as much liquid as possible out of it before it’s placed on the pizza crust. I wrap the shredded zucchini in a clean cotton dish towel and really squeeze out that moisture.

This pizza is delectable served with a simple green salad for brunch or as a surprise guest at a pizza buffet. You’ll be buying zucchini at the grocery store during the off-season, too, just so you can eat it again.

Advertisement

Fruit Pizza

• 1 1/4 cup flour

• 1/3 cup brown sugar

• 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

• 2/3 cup butter, softened

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 12 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 3-4 nectarines, sliced

• 3-4 kiwis, sliced

• 8 strawberries, sliced

• 1/2 cup blackberries or blueberries

• 1/2 cup raspberries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, brown sugar, powdered sugar and butter until a soft ball forms. Spread this out using your fingers into a 12-inch pizza pan, creating a circle. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely.

In the meantime, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese, granulated sugar and vanilla on medium until smooth, about 4 minutes. Spread the cream cheese mixture on top of the crust, leaving about a 1/4-inch border.

Arrange the fruit in any pattern you prefer on top of the cream cheese layer and chill for about an hour or two. Slice into wedges and serve. Yield: 8 servings

Zucchini Pizza

• 4-5 cups (2 medium) shredded zucchini

• 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

• 2 cloves garlic, finely minced

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

• Pinch of dried red pepper flakes

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 homemade or frozen pizza dough, thawed

• 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces

• 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup fresh ricotta

• Flaky sea salt

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Squeeze all the moisture out of the zucchini.

Advertisement

In a large mixing bowl, toss together zucchini, 1/3 cup olive oil, garlic, thyme, red pepper, salt and black pepper.

Brush an 18-by-13-inch rimmed sheet pan with olive oil. Place the dough in the middle of the pan and stretch it to form a rectangle that reaches all four corners, making it as thin as possible.

Evenly arrange mozzarella on the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Distribute the zucchini over the dough, then using a pastry brush, brush the dough’s border with about one tablespoon of olive oil.

Sprinkle Parmesan evenly on top of the zucchini and bake for 15-18 minutes, until crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling. Allow it to cool slightly so it’s easier to slice. When ready to serve, cut into squares, top with dollops of ricotta and sprinkle with sea salt. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

Copy the Story Link