Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney and Tennessee cornerback Caleb Farley, both first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, were among the cuts Tuesday as teams trimmed their rosters for the regular season.

Toney, who figured to be on the roster bubble, was on his second team since the New York Giants drafted him 20th overall three years ago. The Titans took Farley two picks later.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press about the move with Toney. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t revealed Toney’s status.

Teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players from the training camp maximum of 90. Toney, Farley and hundreds of others will be eligible to return on practice squads that allow up to 17 players, including a spot allocated for the International Player Pathway Program.

Injuries shortened both of Toney’s first two seasons, and he was traded to the Chiefs during his second year with the Giants. The 25-year-old never displayed his dynamic playmaking skills consistently, but did have a big role in the first of the two Super Bowl rings he got with the Chiefs.

In a three-minute span in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57, Toney made two monumental plays. First, he caught a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead. Then, he returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles 5-yard line to set up another TD.

But Toney couldn’t build off that success. He struggled last season, was inactive from Week 15 through the playoffs and sat out when the Chiefs finished their repeat against San Francisco.

The Titans drafted Farley out of Virginia Tech after he was the first player from a major college to opt out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. Farley was drafted weeks after a second surgery to repair a back injury from college.

Farley started just twice as injuries limited him to 12 games over his first two seasons. Farley had another back procedure in 2023. The 25-year-old never played last season. The Titans kept him on the physically unable to perform list after his father was killed last August in an explosion that destroyed Farley’s home in North Carolina.

Other highlights from cutdown day include:

• San Francisco is missing a big piece with holdout All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams remaining on the reserve/did not report list as he seeks a new deal. Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on the roster but has refused to practice unless he gets a new contract or is traded.

• Jacksonville released eight-year veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard with an injury designation, presumably clearing the way for Mac Jones to back up Trevor Lawrence. Jones started 42 games over the past three seasons with New England after the Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2021.

• Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was cut by the Chiefs after re-signing with them following his release by the Patriots this month.

• The Vikings kept recovering tight end T.J. Hockenson on the physically unable to perform list, meaning the two-time Pro Bowler must miss at least the first four games. Hockenson is working through the final stage of his rehabilitation after tearing an ACL against Detroit last Dec. 24.

The Vikings also waived safety Lewis Cine, the final pick of the first round two years ago in the first draft directed by General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

• The Browns released running back D’Onta Foreman, who overcame a scary neck injury in training camp. With Nyheim Hines on the non-football injury list, the Browns currently have only Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. at running back with Nick Chubb on the PUP list.

• Washington released veteran receiver Martavis Bryant, who is in his second season of trying to end a long hiatus from the NFL. The oft-suspended 32-year-old spent most of last season on Dallas’ practice squad and could land in the same place with the Commanders, who signed him Aug. 13.

• Miami cut third-string quarterback Mike White, who started seven games for the New York Jets in 2021-22.

Miami is also keeping wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the PUP list.

