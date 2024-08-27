LEWISTON — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden pledged $50,000 in campaign funds to help families of the Oct. 25 mass shooting victims.

The three-term Democrat’s Republican challenger Austin Theriault announced the same day he would be trying to raise $50,000 at the Pro All Stars Series 400 race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Oct. 19 and 20. Theriault plans on racing in the event to draw donations for the pledge.

“I think it’s such a good idea that I’m going to go ahead and just give $50,000,” Golden said. “You know, there’s a lot of things that people spend their campaign money on … When you see someone come up with a good idea, you’ve got to step up and say, ‘I’m in on it. Let’s do it.’”

Golden, a Lewiston native, explained that the mass shooting on Oct. 25 had a profound effect on him and has driven much of his legislative efforts in Washington D.C. since then. He said his efforts in Congress made sure Lewiston and the surrounding communities affected by the shootings got the resources it needed like FEMA and mental health resources.

“We took some votes in the budget to send resources to the community as well,” Golden said. “But I don’t know that that’s ever enough, right? I want to make sure that I do what I can as well.”

Golden said he likes the idea of campaign funds going to the right places so much, he all but challenged U.S. Sen. Angus King, fellow U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and all their challengers to do the same.

“I think Angus (King)’s campaign and all his challengers should do it. I think Chellie and her challenger should do it. I’m sure Susan (Collins) has campaign funds, by my count. Forget $50,000. We could do $400,000 if everyone were to match that $50,000 that I’m going to give … We can make that happen in a matter of days. I’d never thought of the idea to be honest with you, but I think it’s a great one, and something that everyone can agree on.”

