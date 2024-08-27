The show of force by Portland’s restaurant community at the Aug. 19 City Council hearing on the tip credit was profound.
During the industry’s busiest season, dozens of servers and operators took time away from work to state their case against a proposal to eliminate the tip credit – an issue decisively rejected by Portland voters less than two years ago.
Their powerful testimonies highlighted the tip credit’s importance, not only for workers but for the continued vibrancy of Portland’s renowned dining scene. These servers explained how the tip credit allows them to thrive, contributing to the success that draws visitors from far and wide to Vacationland.
My thanks to every server, restaurateur and industry ally who stood united to protect what helps to make Portland’s restaurant scene so special.
Nate Cloutier
Director of Government Affairs, HospitalityMaine
Augusta
