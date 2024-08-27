The Aug. 2, 2024 article “U.S. faces exceptional day of climate change-driven heat Friday” was certainly accurate. The article highlighted how “almost the entire United States is forecast to experience above-normal temperatures, with many locations forecast to be 10 to 20 degrees higher than typical.” Maine was no exception.

Summers in Maine used to mean spending most of your time outdoors – biking, swimming, hiking, outdoor picnics, etc. Our children are already experiencing a much different kind of summer with less time to enjoy the outdoors due to dangerously high temperatures and erratic weather patterns.

There is a way we can all help: reducing our personal carbon footprint, by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. This includes things like fewer car trips, upgrading to a hybrid car or EV and electrifying our homes. There are numerous clean energy options for our homes that are already on the market, such as heat pumps, induction cooktops and heat pump hot water heaters. Upgrading to electric appliances makes the air inside our homes cleaner and safer, as well as saving money on our utility bills. Do people know that there is a different rate from CMP for increased electricity usage? Check it out. Electrification at home is eligible for tax breaks as well. And by all means, please do not install any more gas appliances; gas use results in climate change. What ever will we do with our gas grills now?

Halsey Snow

Casco

