A Yarmouth man gave police an old – but still live – cannonball Monday, authorities said.

The man was attempting to turn in some ammunition, which included the cannonball, when concerns arose that it may still be active, Yarmouth police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Yarmouth officials requested help from the Portland Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit, who “advised it was possibly a live munition,” Yarmouth police said. They arrived along with a member of the Maine State Police’s bomb squad. The town’s Fire and Public Works departments also assisted.

Police on scene determined that the cannonball was still active, according to the post.

Police said the cannonball was “rendered safe” but did not elaborate on how or what was done with it. A dispatcher said he was unable to provide additional details when reached by phone Tuesday night. Chief Daniel Gallant could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

“YPD would like to remind our citizens if they come across old military style munitions to leave them in place and notify the police department immediately,” the department said in its post.

