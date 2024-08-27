CUMBERLAND FORESIDE -Mother Josephine H. Detmer or Dodie, was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 6, 1930, to Katherine and Horace Augustus Hildreth Sr.

Mummy was at school at Waynflete at age eight, at Blaine House in Augusta while attending Abbot Academy, then Bucknell University. She lived in Karachi married Humayun Mirza in Maine having nearly three children with only one surviving: myself Zareen Taj Mirza.

She attended Tufts University and UNH receiving a masters of Education. While in Belmont, Mass., she taught at Brimmer and May School and was photographed and put in newspaper for her expertise in history.

At Waynflete as a teacher she taught history, law, religion and American history while contributing to many boards in person including Diversified Communications, a company her father started.

She loved Maine, her parents, me, life, good health when she could have it and Republicanism!

God bless her forever.

Join us for a celebration of Mummy’s life at State Street Church, Portland, September 14 at 10 a.m.

﻿

Copy the Story Link