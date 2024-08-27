The Katahdin Valley Boys Bluegrass Band will perform a free concert on the lawn at Rockland Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. The Katahdin Valley Boys have been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 1998. The group has received awards from the Maine Country Music Association and the Maine Academy of Country Music. Each band member brings with them many years of experience and mastery of their instruments. The group’s repertoire features vocal versatility in tight harmonies, smooth solos and flashy, fiery instrumentals. Bring a chair or picnic blanket to the show and come experience one of Maine’s most popular and respected bluegrass bands. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St., Rockland. For more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov. Courtesy of Rockland Public Library
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.