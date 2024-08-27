Pinecone Studio will soon host a special creative retreat, “Carpe Diem Sketching” presented by Topsham-based Merrymeeting Community & Adult Education and led by Ed Higgins.

The immersive, three-day experience is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9, 11 and 13 at Pinecone Studio, 3 Cranberry Drive, Brunswick. For a fee of $95, participants will have the unique opportunity to explore their creativity in an environment that nurtures the growth of new ideas.

Ed Higgins, a seasoned artist and instructor, will be available throughout the retreat to offer technical guidance, individual instruction and encouragement. His presence ensures that participants can fully immerse themselves in their art, confident that support is just a text away. Higgins has prepared three optional presentations at the end of each day, spotlighting contemporary artists and discussing issues that resonate with all creatives. These talks aim to inspire attendees to embrace their artistic identity and overcome creative blocks.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, with a recommendation to use hardbound sketchbooks or watercolor/mixed media journals. Wet media is limited to aqueous types, such as watercolor and acrylic, while any dry sketching media are welcome. Easels and plein air rigs are permitted, as long as they are portable and easy to move. Attendees are invited to bring their lunches and share meals together. Due to the intimate nature of this retreat, enrollment is limited. Carpooling is encouraged to accommodate participants, and those with allergies should note that two friendly resident cats live in the studio.

For more information or to register, visit merrymeeting.coursestorm.com/course/merrymeeting-arts-retreat-carpe-diem-sketching.

