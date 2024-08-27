A new exhibition at Wiscasset Bay Gallery, “Four Centuries of American, Latin American and European Art,” will open Thursday, Aug. 29, coinciding with Wiscasset Art Walk. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 25.

Of particular interest is a large oil by contemporary El Salvadoran artist, Santiago Beltran Valladares, “Que Mas Hay” (What Else is There). This dynamic, colorful and humorous surrealist painting nods to Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” A lady flies through the air, an egg shell pinned to her hair and opens an enormous silver teapot. There are multiple portals to enter this strange, evocative fantasy world with half-human, half-cat creatures holding tiny silver ladles or glass birds. An antique pocket watch with a transparent butterfly floats above a brilliant red tablecloth and reminds the viewer of the master Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. Valladares is represented in the Museum of Latin American Art in Los Angeles as well as the Museum of Art of El Salvador.

Moving from Latin American surrealism to American realism are three works by William Trost Richards (1833-1905). Considered one of the most important American marine painters of the 19th century, Richards sought spiritual truths through close, detailed observation of nature. “Morning Light, Newport,” “Conanicut, Rhode Island” and “South Shore, Newport” reveal Richards’ fascination with the sea and the brilliant light reflected off the ocean’s surface and its rolling waves. These three smaller oils painted directly from nature are luminous and full of life such that the viewer can almost smell the salt spray in the air.

Among the many works featured in the Four Centuries exhibition is a striking oil on panel by Jean-Jacques Henner (French, 1829-1905) of a young woman in a red hat gazing directly at the observer. Other French artists represented include George Braque (1882-1963), Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Eugene Isabey (1803-1886) and Gabriel Spat (1890-1967). American artists’ works on view include Charles Copeland (1858-1945), Jon Corbino (1905-1964) and William Graham (1832-1911).

For more information, call 882-7682 or visit the gallery’s website at wiscassetbaygallery.com. The Wiscasset Bay Gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm, and is located at 75 Main Street (Route One) in historic Wiscasset Village.

