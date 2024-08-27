Lincoln Theater will welcome Liam Purcell back to the stage Friday, Sept. 6. Purcell played banjo in Lincoln County Community Theater’s 2022 production of “Bright Star.” Now, the 22-year-old prodigy returns with his band, Cane Mill Road, known for its innovative blend of tradition and modernity.

Described by No Depression Journal as “the future of bluegrass,” Purcell has made a significant impact on the American music scene despite his young age. Growing up less than a mile away from the legendary guitarist Doc Watson, Purcell’s youth was steeped in Appalachian old-time and bluegrass traditions. He began writing and performing from a young age, which led to the formation of Cane Mill Road during his teenage years. This spring, he graduated from Berklee College of Music with a degree in string performance.

Cane Mill Road is made up of five top musicians in addition to Purcell himself: Ella Jordan on fiddle, Rob McCormac on guitar, Jacob Smith on bass, Zack Vickers on banjo and Alex Naismith as audio technician. The group quickly gained a reputation for its virtuosic performances, earning spots on the Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass charts and capturing the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Band of the Year Award in 2019. Cane Mill Road’s latest album, “Yellow Line,” showcases the group’s deep connection to Appalachian music while pushing the boundaries of the genre.

“It was very important to me that I began this project the way I had learned from my heroes,” Purcell said about the responsibility of carrying on a living tradition. “Just us, telling stories in songs, building on the rich and diverse folk culture I had grown up in. However, I couldn’t simply leave it there. Everyone I’ve ever looked up to as an entertainer, Doc in particular, had never acknowledged boundaries between genre, style, origin or influence. While I cared deeply about honoring the Appalachian string band music I loved, I also have my own songs inside, my own feelings to express and my own innovations to contribute.”

This one-night-only concert offers an opportunity to witness the future of bluegrass in an intimate setting. Tickets for the show are available in advance at $15 for general admission (adults and Lincoln Theater members) and $5 for youth (18 and under) through the theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Tickets will also be available at the door, beginning at 7 p.m. (30 minutes before the 7:30 p.m. showtime) at $20 for adults, $18 for members and $5 for youth. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.net or call 563-3424.

