Comedy

Friday 8/30 & Saturday 8/31

Big Jay Oakerson: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Monday 9/2

“Hairy Situation”: Performed by Alok, 8 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 9/4-Sunday 9/8

Portland Comedy Festival: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$24. thehillarts.me

Thursday 9/5

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Semifinals 1: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 9/6

Josh Potter: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Gals and Pals Summerween with George Hamm: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $11.79. humanitix.com/us

Chelsea Handler: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $66.50-$201. porttix.com

Friday 9/6 & Saturday 9/7

Last Call Showcase: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $7.69. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 8/31

“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Saturday 8/31 & Sunday 9/1

“Our Town, A Community Self-Portrait, Nighttime Projections”: 8 p.m. to dawn, various locations in downtown Freeport. meetinghousearts.org/ourtown2024

Saturday 9/1-Sunday 9/29

“Wanderings; Visions of Land and Sea”: Carrin Culotta, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Thursday 9/5-Saturday 9/28

“Hidden Mouths Talking”: Daniel Minter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/28

“Figurative – The Body as Language”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 8/30

“Migration” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/30-Sunday 9/1

“The Conversation” (1974): Rated PG, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 8/31

“Our Live in Our Hands” (1986): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

“Those Who Wait” (2023): 7 p.m., followed by director Q&A, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Sunday 9/1

“Kendall Mountain” (2023): Short films, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Thursday 9/5

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7-9:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. $10-$15 suggested donation. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Friday 9/6-Sunday 9/8

“Close Your Eyes” (2023): 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/30

Blues on Sunday; Nelson Checkoway; Per Hanson; Jon Ross: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Goth Babe; Ritt Momney: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $39.50 advance, $45 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

KPOP Breakout Tour: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $50-$250. onelongfellowsquare.com

Reed Foehl Trio; Miami Spice Quintet: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Joe Henry; Ross Gallagher: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Steel Panther: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $32. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 9/31

Carol Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Cosmic; Van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Good Luck Club: Queer artists dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 9/1

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: 5 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $44.50 advance, $55 day-of, free ages 3 and under. After-party at Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $15. statetheatreportland.com and portlandhouseofmusic.com

Spencer Albee: 6 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Beers Brosnan: 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. space538.org

Built To Spill: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 9/2

Dave Jacquet: 4 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Wednesday 9/4

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 9/5

Seyir Duo: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Rick Springfield; Richard Marx: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $63-$96. porttix.com

Glassfishis; City Planners; Astral Pines: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Kaleta; Super Yamba Band: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. space538.org

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 9/6

Katherine Perkins; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

John Gorka; Alice Howe; Freebo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Vapors of Morphine: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. suntikistudios.com

The 502s: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 8/30

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 8/31

“Air Cake and Other Summery Occupations”: 3 p.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $10. kitetails.org

Through 9/1

“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me

Through 9/8

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday 9/3

Keith Walker poet talk: “All That Names Us,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Wednesday 9/4

The Telling Room Young Emerging Authors book launch: 5 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org

Shannon Bowring author talk: “Where the Forest Meets the River,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Thursday 9/5

Frederic Thompson author talk: “Mary Neal Richardson: A Universalist Esthetic and Cosmic Interpreter,” 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

Friday 9/6

Boozy Book Fair: 5-7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

