Maine band Beers Brosnan will host an album release party at SPACE in Portland at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. Get tickets for $10 in advance at space538.org or for $12 at the door. Contributed / SPACE

Comedy

Friday 8/30 & Saturday 8/31

Big Jay Oakerson: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Monday 9/2

“Hairy Situation”: Performed by Alok, 8 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 9/4-Sunday 9/8

Portland Comedy Festival: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$24. thehillarts.me

Advertisement

Thursday 9/5

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Semifinals 1: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 9/6

Josh Potter: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Gals and Pals Summerween with George Hamm: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $11.79. humanitix.com/us

Chelsea Handler: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $66.50-$201. porttix.com

Advertisement

Friday 9/6 & Saturday 9/7

Last Call Showcase: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $7.69. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 8/31

“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Advertisement

Saturday 8/31 & Sunday 9/1

“Our Town, A Community Self-Portrait, Nighttime Projections”: 8 p.m. to dawn, various locations in downtown Freeport. meetinghousearts.org/ourtown2024

Saturday 9/1-Sunday 9/29

“Wanderings; Visions of Land and Sea”: Carrin Culotta, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Advertisement

Thursday 9/5-Saturday 9/28

“Hidden Mouths Talking”: Daniel Minter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Advertisement

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/28

“Figurative – The Body as Language”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Film

Friday 8/30

“Migration” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/30-Sunday 9/1

“The Conversation” (1974): Rated PG, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 8/31

“Our Live in Our Hands” (1986): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

“Those Who Wait” (2023): 7 p.m., followed by director Q&A, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Sunday 9/1

“Kendall Mountain” (2023): Short films, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Thursday 9/5

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7-9:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. $10-$15 suggested donation. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Friday 9/6-Sunday 9/8

Advertisement

“Close Your Eyes” (2023): 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/30

Blues on Sunday; Nelson Checkoway; Per Hanson; Jon Ross: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Goth Babe; Ritt Momney: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $39.50 advance, $45 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

KPOP Breakout Tour: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $50-$250. onelongfellowsquare.com

Reed Foehl Trio; Miami Spice Quintet: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Joe Henry; Ross Gallagher: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Steel Panther: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $32. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 9/31

Advertisement

Carol Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Cosmic; Van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Good Luck Club: Queer artists dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 9/1

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: 5 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $44.50 advance, $55 day-of, free ages 3 and under. After-party at Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $15. statetheatreportland.com and portlandhouseofmusic.com

Spencer Albee: 6 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Beers Brosnan: 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. space538.org

Built To Spill: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 9/2

Dave Jacquet: 4 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Wednesday 9/4

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Thursday 9/5

Seyir Duo: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Rick Springfield; Richard Marx: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $63-$96. porttix.com

Glassfishis; City Planners; Astral Pines: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Kaleta; Super Yamba Band: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. space538.org

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Friday 9/6

Katherine Perkins; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

John Gorka; Alice Howe; Freebo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Vapors of Morphine: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. suntikistudios.com

The 502s: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 8/30

Advertisement

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 8/31

“Air Cake and Other Summery Occupations”: 3 p.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $10. kitetails.org

Through 9/1

“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me

Through 9/8

Advertisement

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday 9/3

Keith Walker poet talk: “All That Names Us,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Advertisement

Wednesday 9/4

The Telling Room Young Emerging Authors book launch: 5 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org

Shannon Bowring author talk: “Where the Forest Meets the River,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Thursday 9/5

Frederic Thompson author talk: “Mary Neal Richardson: A Universalist Esthetic and Cosmic Interpreter,” 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.  southportlandlibrary.com

Friday 9/6

Advertisement

Boozy Book Fair: 5-7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arts calendar, Forecaster Community, Leader Community, Sentry Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles