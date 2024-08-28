Four teachers, who were previously named teacher of the year in their counties, have been selected as finalists in the statewide Teacher of the Year program.

Fourth-grade teacher Becky Howell of Wiscasset Elementary School in Lincoln County, Mt. Ararat High School science teacher Allyson Gilbert of Sagadahoc County, Baxter Academy for Technology and Science science teacher Katie Strait of Cumberland County, and Bangor High School English language arts teacher Emilie Throckmorton from Penobscot County were selected to move forward with the competition, the state Department of Education said in a Wednesday release.

“Allyson, Becky, Katie, and Emilie are extraordinary educators who care deeply about their students, schools, and communities,” Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said in the release. “They lift up everyone around them, are passionate about their profession, and are true champions of all students and schools in Maine.”

The four teachers were each nominated by a member of their community and selected by a panel of principals, teachers and business community members, the department said.

The winner, who will be announced in October, will go on to represent Maine in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The program is administered through a partnership between the Department of Education, the state Board of Education, the Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association and the nonprofit Organization Educate Maine.

Fern Desjardins, chair of the Board of Education, said the group demonstrates key qualities the board looks for in teachers, who “(drive) the quality of our schools and education system.”

“They’re innovative, dedicated, and committed to ensuring all Maine learners receive a high quality and supportive education,” Desjardins said. “Congratulations to all!”

