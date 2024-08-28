I live in Portland, so I am no NIMBY. Here are some questions to consider about the proposed housing at Yard South:

• Why do developers look at open space and think “build”? Why would South Portland be better with thousands more people – all added in one small space – with thousands more cars, spewing carbon, especially bumper to bumper on Broadway, Casco Bay Bridge and connecting roads?

• How about car ferryboats with more pollution? Where would the ferry terminals be built? How many Portland tourists, plus cruise ship passengers, will take the ferry to Bug Light Park?

• What will happen to the shoreline closest to Yard South in 10 or 20 years, when the shoreline’s higher, there’s a big storm and high tide? What’ll happen to the land that 13 stories of weight sits on that close to the water?

• Will Bug Light Park become even more crowded? I tried parking there twice this summer, once giving up, once getting a place after waiting 25 minutes. What will it be like grocery shopping with thousands more shoppers? Waiting in line at the pharmacy? At the post office? The gas station? Walking, running or biking on the pedestrian walkway on a nice day? Waiting at the ER or urgent care? Will schools be overcrowded?

• Will Yard South power come from solar or wind, or from dirty, climate changing oil and gas?

Why is more and more better? Why is way bigger better? I don’t mean for the developer; I get that. I mean for the people of South Portland.

Louise Davis

Portland

