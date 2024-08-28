LEWISTON — At a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, officials will announce a series of initiatives to respond to a recent uptick in gun violence.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre, along with Androscoggin District Attorney Neil McLean and other stakeholders, will detail the plans at the 12:30 p.m. event

The announcement said officials will discuss the recent uptick in violence in the community and “announce plans for immediate action and future community engagement to reduce the incidences of violence in the community.”

The plan includes increased law enforcement presence, enhanced coordination with state and federal law enforcement agencies, innovative approaches to community engagement, and a call to action to the state Legislature and the judicial system, officials said.

The announcement comes a day after St. Pierre and schools Superintendent Jake Langlais issued a joint statement touching on the beginning of the school year and safety concerns over recent gun violence among youths.

Police have said there have been more than 20 shooting incidents so far this year, which includes a rash of recent incidents involving young people.

There were back-to-back shootings last Friday night near a back-to-school event at Mike McGraw Park. The week before, a teenager was injured by flying glass as the car he was riding in was struck by bullets.

In mid-July, 17-year-old Sahal Muridi was killed in a shooting on Rideout Avenue, which remains under investigation.

The incidents have led to calls for action from elected officials, community organizations and the public.

