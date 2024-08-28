LINCOLN PLANTATION — Maine Warden Service is looking for the public’s help to find out who put an illegal gillnet in the Magalloway River, a “premier trout” stream, in Lincoln Plantation in northern Oxford County.

Maine game wardens were notified Monday by a concerned angler who noticed the net along the banks of the Magalloway River, right at the bridge on Route 16. Game wardens responded and upon investigation, located the net, which had two large dead brook trout entangled in it, along with several other species of fish. It is unknown how long the net had been set in the river, or how many fish may have been taken before the net was located, according to a news statement from Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The use of a gillnet is illegal and lethal to fish populations,

The gillnet was approximately 36 feet long and 9 feet deep. Gillnets kill whatever becomes entrapped in the net, and the size of this net could stretch across a significant portion of the river. This was a floating gillnet, that creates a wall of netting that hangs into the water with floats on the top, and weights on the bottom, Latti said.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the illegal gill net. It is

The Magalloway River is one of Maine’s premier native brook trout fisheries, Latti said.

“Maine Game Wardens and (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife) fisheries staff are alarmed by this illegal net set, and the risk it poses to trout in the Magalloway River,” Latti wrote.

Anyone with any information regarding this fish and wildlife crime is encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app “Tip 411” or through the website at www.maineogt.org.

