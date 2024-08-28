The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is partnering with Docket, a free app that allows people to access their immunization records on their phone or other devices.

The partnership comes amid an increase in residents requesting their vaccine status in the last few years, the Maine CDC said in a Wednesday news release. Nearly 10,000 such requests were made between 2020 and 2023, and more than 3,000 have been made so far this year, the agency said.

That’s a dramatic increase from the 111 records requested in 2019, the agency said.

Maine CDC Director Putheiry Va said the app will allow residents to access their records at a moment’s notice.

“Docket can be used to share immunization records with health care providers, for school or child care registration, or as a reminder for Maine people about vaccinations that they are due to receive,” Va said in the news release.

Docket is available on the Apple and Android app stores. Users must be at least 18, but parents and guardians can access the records for minors in their care.

The Maine CDC said the app is secure and requires an individual to verify their identity before being granted access to their records.

Those without a smartphone can also use the Docket website. And Mainers can still request hard copies of their immunization records from their health care provider, according to the CDC.

