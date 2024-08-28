AUGUSTA – Sara (Calvert) Burgoyne, 74, passed away on Aug. 23, 2024 with her family by her side.
Sara was born in Portland to the late James and Anne Calvert on March 1, 1950. Sara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Sara is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Royden Burgoyne; her children, Brian Burgoyne and Anne-Marie Burgoyne; granddaughter, Sydney Burgoyne; sisters Alice Eggett (Donald), Gladys Luevano (David); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Anne Calvert; her brothers James Calvert Jr., Charles Calvert, John Calvert and her sister, Priscilla Henry.
She will be sadly missed but remain in our hearts.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date
